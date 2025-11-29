Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two-time former AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta joins BJP on MCD bypoll eve

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajesh Gupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of State President Virendra Sachdeva (Photo: X@BJP4Delhi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party on the eve of MCD bypolls, its senior leader and former two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta joined the BJP here on Saturday.
 
No reaction from the AAP was immediately available over the development.
 
Gupta, who was also a national spokesperson and incharge of the Karnataka unit of AAP, joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva.
 
Sachdeva welcomed Gupta into the BJP fold by offering him the party's stole, said a statement released by the Delhi BJP.
 
The Delhi BJP president said that the AAP leaders were now listing shortcomings and problems in Delhi that were all created during the 12-year rule of their party, and yet they were questioning an eight-month-old government of the BJP.
 

Gupta alleged that the "biggest reason" behind the "downfall" of the AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, was treating workers in a "use and throw" manner.
 
According to the statement, "While joining the BJP, Rajesh Gupta became emotional as he recalled his contributions to AAP, the mockery he received in return, and the behaviour of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. He even broke down in tears."
 
When AAP was founded, many prominent individuals enthusiastically joined hands with Arvind Kejriwal, but he "betrayed everyone", and one by one, they all chose to leave him, Gupta said in the statement.
 
"Today, unfortunately, I have also joined that list," he added.
 
He claimed that in the Ashok Vihar ward, AAP has given a ticket to a person for the bypoll who has been issued a notice by the party itself.
 
He further said, "Despite my years of sincerity, honesty and loyalty, when I raised concerns, the party president wasn't even ready to talk to me. This is the situation when the party is neither in power in the Delhi government nor in the MCD.
 
Treating workers as 'use and throw' is the biggest reason behind Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's decline," Gupta claimed.
 
The Delhi BJP chief said that Rajesh Gupta had created a distinct identity for himself as a responsible MLA, but Arvind Kejriwal failed to value that identity. He added that the way Kejriwal is missing from Delhi after losing the Assembly polls and the circumstances under which he left demand close examination.
 
Sachdeva said that with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia missing entirely, AAP leaders Atishi and Gopal Rai are merely making "special appearances" in Delhi, referring to campaigning for bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

