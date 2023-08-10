Monsoon session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in LS today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming the PM's presence at the Parliament on Wednesday, said, "The PM will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that the Prime Minister will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

However, the Modi-government won't lose the vote as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha.

Any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.

Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government's shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office.

Notably, the NDA has a commendable majority with a number of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is 144. The numbers of unaligned parties' MPs are 70 in the Lower House.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.

According to the revised list of business, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ministry of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Verma to lay the papers on the table in the Rajya Sabha.

Jitendra Singh to make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 336th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

Ajay Bhatt to make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 313th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on 'Promotion of Indian Tourism in Overseas Markets- Role of Overseas Tourist Offices and Indian Embassies' pertaining to the Ministry of Tourism.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kumar Meghwal, to move for leave to introduce a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Also to introduce the Bill and to move that the Bill to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya will move the Bill further to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Moreover, according to the list of business in Lok Sabha Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation VK Singh, Ministry of Power Krishan Pal, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of AYUSH Manjapara Mahendrabhai to lay the papers on the table in the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, Arjun Ram Meghwal to move that the Bill further to amend the Advocates Act, 1961, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration and also moved to be passed.