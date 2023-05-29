close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

My new India will not be saffron, fractious, intolerant: Sibal slams PM

Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "immortalised" moment in the country's development journey

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at the new Parliament building inauguration, saying freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 billion minds and not bricks and mortar will make his "new India".

Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "immortalised" moment in the country's development journey, asserting that it will mark the dawn of a self-reliant and developed India which will also inspire the progress of other nations.

In a speech delivered from the grand Lok Sabha hall decorated in a peacock motif, Modi said the new Parliament building reflected the aspirations and resolve of the "new India" to set and work towards achieving greater heights.

In a tweet, Sibal cited the prime minister's remarks at the inauguration during which he invoked the new India.

"Not brick and mortar but freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 b minds, where ideas flourish, colours splash. Not: Saffron, Fractious, Intolerant, will make my new India," the former Union minister said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

President's absence will amount to 'devaluing ethos of Republic': Sibal

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 yrs of NDA govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) condemns 'unscientific' Parliament inauguration ceremony

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 cr POC in Excise Policy scam: ED

Sengol bent on first day: TN CM Stalin on police action against wrestlers

Bandra-Versova sealink to be named after Savarkar, says Maha CM Shinde

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Kapil Sibal Parliament

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

My new India will not be saffron, fractious, intolerant: Sibal slams PM

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) condemns 'unscientific' Parliament inauguration ceremony

Parliament
5 min read

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 cr POC in Excise Policy scam: ED

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Sengol bent on first day: TN CM Stalin on police action against wrestlers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Most Popular

India-China rivalry not episodic or contextual but structural: Experts

Constantino Xavier and Jabin Jacob
4 min read

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Opposition parties' meeting in Patna likely to take place on June 12

Photo: Twitter/@kharge
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon