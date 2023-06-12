Nadda's rally in Tripura on June 17 to mark beginning of LS poll campaign

BJP president J P Nadda will address a rally in Santirbazar area of Tripura on June 17, party state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Monday.

His rally will mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The event is being organised as part of the countrywide campaign of the BJP to celebrate nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

"Nadda ji will arrive in the state on June 16 and he will have a meeting with senior party leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha. He will address the rally on June 17 and leave the state the same day," he said.

Saha and Bhattacharjee held a meeting with ministers and senior party leaders on Sunday to prepare for Nadda's visit.

The northeastern state has two parliamentary constituencies -- West Tripura and East Tripura -- both held by the ruling party.

