Nadda to pep up TN BJP for LS polls during his Chennai visit on Feb 11

Aiming to send more MPs to the Parliament from the state, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai launched a statewide padayatra - En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People) - about six months ago

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda will pep up the party's Tamil Nadu unit in facing the upcoming Lok Sabha election when he pays a day's visit to the state on February 11.
He is likely to meet the Parliamentary Committee members in a close door meeting and assess the organisational preparedness for the poll, a senior leader said on Friday. Also, Nadda would address the party's rally in the evening, he said.
As the party is gearing up for the Sunday rally, the police 'denied' permission to the BJP to take out a procession in the city citing traffic congestion. The saffron party is scouting for a venue.
Another senior leader said that the venue for the rally to be addressed by Nadda will be finalised soon.
"The national president would address the members of the Parliamentary committees which have been formed in facing the election. He is likely to suggest some strategies too," state vice president M Chakravarthy told PTI.
Aiming to send more MPs to the Parliament from the state, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai launched a statewide padayatra - En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People) - about six months ago.
The yatra, on its last leg traversing through the assembly constituencies in Chennai, will culminate in Palladam in Tiruppur district on February 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally when the yatra concludes, Annamalai had announced earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha BJP

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

