Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD Haryana president assassinated: Who was he?

Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was travelling in his SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi. An INDL party worker was also killed in the firing

The 70-year-old former MLA from Bahadurgarh received multiple bullet injuries in the attack. (Photo: X/@Naferathi)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Nafe Singh Rathee, the president of Indian National Lok Dal (INDL) 's Haryana unit, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, sparking major political controversy merely weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Rathee was attacked by assailants when he was travelling in his SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi. Three gunmen hired by the political leader for his security also suffered injuries in the attack.
The incident has become the latest flashpoint between the Opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Opposition alleged the collapse of law and order in Haryana over the incident.

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?

The 70-year-old former MLA from Bahadurgarh received multiple bullet injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Police suspect the hand of Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind the murder.

The notable Jat leader was briefly associated with the BJP in 2014. He had switched to the party after being denied a ticket by INDL but was not given a ticket by the BJP either. He fought independently that year and again retreated to INDL in 2018.

The two-time MLA (in 1996 and 2005) also served as the chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council. In his career, he was also the president of Indian-style Wrestling Association of India.

How did the attack on Nafe Singh unfold?

The assailants responsible for Rathee's murder were also travelling in a Hyundai i10 car. They executed the attack by opening fire on Rathee's SUV near a railway crossing in Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district. An INDL party worker travelling with Rathee was also killed in the incident.

Rathee's major controversy

The politician was in news in January last year after being named as the prime accused in the suicide of Jagdish Rathee, son of former BJP minister Mange Ram Rathee.

Rathee wrote to Haryana government over threat to life

Following the incident, INDL leader Abhay Chautala demanded Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation for failing to provide security to Rathee. Chautala said that Rathee had expressed a threat to his life to the police state home minister Anil Vij and demanded security but was not given any.

Meanwhile, Vij has ordered an investigation into the matter.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

