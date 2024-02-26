AAP-Congress alliance: Faisal Patel firm on contesting Bharuch Seat

Faisal Patel, the son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, said he was resolute in his decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bharuch, Gujarat, regardless of the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance. In an interview with the Times of India (TOI), Patel said that he was hopeful that the party would reconsider its decision to allocate the key Gujarat seat associated with his family to the Kejriwal-led outfit.

Faisal expressed his determination, stating, "I will fight this parliamentary election, no matter what." He cited his emotional bond with the constituency, cultivated through his continuous work and the sentiments evoked by the passing of his father, who served as a political adviser to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Despite the Congress-AAP alliance, Faisal remains confident in winning the seat during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, fueled by the outpouring of support from party workers and leaders nationwide. He emphasised his commitment not to let down his father's constituents.

Patel has travelled to the capital to lobby the party leadership for a reversal of its decision, firmly stating that he has no intention of exploring options outside the Congress, as he was "born in the Congress family".

AAP - Congress seat sharing

The Congress and AAP recently finalised their seat-sharing agreement for the Delhi Lok Sabha seats, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress three. In Gujarat, Congress will field candidates in 24 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats, while AAP will contest Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

Bharuch holds significant emotional value for the Congress, given its association with the late Ahmed Patel. Despite speculations surrounding Patel's daughter as a potential candidate, Faisal Patel remains steadfast in his aspiration to represent the constituency.

The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, along with the recent deals in Delhi, reflected a growing momentum of the "INDIA bloc", with Congress expressing optimism about its prospects in several states. However, this may setback the party's alliances.