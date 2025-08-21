Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha' in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles

Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not: Ajit Pawar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:33 PM IST



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday downplayed the meeting between MNS president Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that maintaining communication is a tradition in the state.

Talking to reporters in Wardha, Pawar said, Many leaders meet one another as well as with the chief minister, irrespective of whether they are in power or not. Maintaining communication with each other is the tradition of the state. There is no need to give a political angle to this meeting.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis at the latter's official bungalow Varsha' in south Mumbai, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.

 

The meeting came after the first joint contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat on Wednesday. The two parties' joint panel failed to win any of the 21 seats in the polls.

Fadnavis had on Wednesday accused the two parties of politicising the credit society polls around the Thackeray brand.

There have been talks of a possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, particularly after the Thackeray cousins shared a political stage last month on the issue of Marathi identity and imposition of the Hindi language in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raj Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis ajit pawar Maharashtra

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

