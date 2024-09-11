Business Standard
Not keen to return to BJP; points fingers at Fadnavis: Eknath Khadse

A week ago, Raksha Khadse had said if Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan buried their hatchet, it would help in the development of Jalgaon

Asked who could be coming in the way his joining the BJP, Khadse said, "It could be Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan."

Press Trust of India
The prospects of senior leader Eknath Khadse's return to the BJP appeared dim on Tuesday after he stated that he was never keen to join the party again, and also claimed that Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be stalling his re-induction.
Speculation about the former BJP leader, currently with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, returning to the saffron party intensified after the BJP renominated his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse as Lok Sabha candidate, and made her a Union Minister of State after she won.
But there has been no announcement from the BJP yet on his reinduction despite Khadse expressing willingness earlier this year.
 
Speaking to a regional news channel on Tuesday, Khadse said, "I was not keen on returning to the BJP fold, but senior leaders of the party insisted on it. When I met BJP president J P Nadda, he felicitated me with a scarf, and declared that I had become part of the BJP."

Asked who could be coming in the way his joining the BJP, Khadse said, "It could be Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan."

Asked for his reaction, Mahajan, Khadse's local BJP rival in Jalgaon district who is considered to be close to Fadnavis, said, "He wants all the parties and posts shared with his family members. His daughter-in-law is a Union minister, but he intends to field his daughter in the assembly election from NCP (SP). If the opposition MVA forms the government, Khadse would want her to be made a minister.
"He has been a public representative for over 30 years and still wants more," Mahajan added, indicating that the two had not buried their hatchet.
Eknath Khadse joined the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in October 2023 after quitting the BJP. He had then accused Fadnavis of trying to destroy his political career.
A week ago, Raksha Khadse had said if Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan buried their hatchet, it would help in the development of Jalgaon.

