Politics / Sonia Gandhi appoints office-bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party

Sonia Gandhi appoints office-bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party

While Ranjit Ranjan was appointed secretary of the parliamentary party (Rajya Sabha), MK Raghavan and Amar Singh were appointed secretaries of the parliamentary party (Lok Sabha)

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed secretaries and a treasurer of the parliamentary party.
While Ranjit Ranjan was appointed secretary of the parliamentary party (Rajya Sabha), MK Raghavan and Amar Singh were appointed secretaries of the parliamentary party (Lok Sabha).
"Following a unanimous resolution passed by the general body, which entrusted the chairperson to appoint the office-bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), the chairperson has appointed office-bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party with immediate effect," a party statement said.
It added, "Secretaries: Ranjeet Ranjan (Rajya Sabha); MK Raghavan (Lok Sabha) and Amar Singh (Lok Sabha). Treasurer: Vijay Vasanth.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

