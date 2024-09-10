Sonia Gandhi appoints office-bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed secretaries and a treasurer of the parliamentary party.

While Ranjit Ranjan was appointed secretary of the parliamentary party (Rajya Sabha), MK Raghavan and Amar Singh were appointed secretaries of the parliamentary party (Lok Sabha).

"Following a unanimous resolution passed by the general body, which entrusted the chairperson to appoint the office-bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), the chairperson has appointed office-bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party with immediate effect," a party statement said.

It added, "Secretaries: Ranjeet Ranjan (Rajya Sabha); MK Raghavan (Lok Sabha) and Amar Singh (Lok Sabha). Treasurer: Vijay Vasanth.