OPCC launches 'Ghar Ghar Congress' campaign to reach voters in Odisha

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday launched Ghar Ghar Congress' campaign to reach out to voters ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

The drive has been launched to create awareness among voters about the failures of the BJD government in power in the state for 23 years and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, PCC campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said.

It will continue till October 15, he said.

Launching the drive in Gajapati district, Patnaik said people are aware of the anti-democratic rule of the BJD government and the BJP. They want a change and only Congress can provide them good governance.

He also conducted door-to-door campaign in Paralekhamundi town to seek the people's support for the party.

The Congress leader said the party had led the Independence movement and initiated all developmental activities in the country. In Odisha, major irrigation projects including Hirakud, Indravati and Upper Kolab, roads, hydro projects, schools and hospitals were built by its government.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress' Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here BJP fields 7 LS MPs, including three Union ministers, in Madhya Pradesh Women's quota, Bimaru, urban Naxal: PM's campaign themes in MP, Rajasthan AIADMK officially breaks ties with BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections CM Baghel announces housing scheme for homeless families in Chhattisgarh

The subsidised rice scheme was also implemented by the Congress government and it was converted to an Act by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, he added.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray took part in the campaign in Khurda district.