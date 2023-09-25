close
AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The AIADMK had demanded that BJP's Tamil Nadu head K Annamalai apologise for his remarks against late former Chief Minister CN Annadurai or be replaced

AIADMK

AIADMK (Photo: IANS)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
The All India Anna Dravidian Progressive Federation (AIADMK) has decided to leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party announced that it will lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Former Minister and the party's deputy general secretary, K P Munusamy, addressed the media, stating that the decision came after a high-level meeting at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and district heads and was chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Munusamy added that the decision had been unanimously resolved, and the AIADMK wished to "part ways with the NDA and steer a combine of like-minded parties in next year's polls." He said that the decision honoured the "sentiments and aspirations" of over 20 million party workers.

This decision follows a meeting between the BJP and AIADMK that was held in Delhi on Saturday. According to a report by NDTV, the meeting represented one last effort to revive the ties between the two parties. The AIADMK demanded that BJP's Tamil Nadu head, K Annamalai, apologise for remarks about the late CN Annadurai or be replaced by a "non-controversial leader."

While a senior leader stated that the discussion with the BJP was cordial, BJP's M Chakravarthy remarked that the "leadership does not relish the idea of shifting Annamalai." He added that the AIADMK should not be offended since Annamalai did not criticise the party but had "only made a remark alluding to Annadurai during the Sanatan Dharma row."

At the time, D Jayakumar told the media, "Annamalai is unfit to be BJP's state president. He speaks ill of late leaders only to project himself."

Referring to the BJP's strategy of using the AIADMK to gain a presence in Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar stated, "Annamalai doesn't desire an alliance with the AIADMK although BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate criticism of our leaders? Why should we carry you? The BJP can't set foot here."

The news also comes just days after the Janata Dal (Secular) officially joined the NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : AIADMK AIADMK meeting BJP National Democratic Alliance J Jayalalithaa AIADMK Lok Sabha Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

