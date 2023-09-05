Confirmation

Oppn candidates don't stand a chance against NDA in UP: Anupriya Patel

She also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will soon disintegrate like a "house of cards"

Anupriya Patel attends 10th East Asia Summit Economic Ministers’ Meeting at Siem Reap City in Cambodia. (Photo: Twitter/@AnupriyaSPatel)

"Whenever the question of NDA versus INDIA arises, at least in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA's candidates will not be able to stand in front of the NDA," Patel said while replying to a reporter's question after attending a meeting of her party here | (Photo: Twitter/@AnupriyaSPatel)

Press Trust of India Bahraich (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel said on Monday that the opposition INDIA bloc has no existence in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates do not stand a chance in an electoral contest in the state against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
She also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will soon disintegrate like a "house of cards".
"Whenever the question of NDA versus INDIA arises, at least in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA's candidates will not be able to stand in front of the NDA," Patel said while replying to a reporter's question after attending a meeting of her party here.
Stressing that the opposition alliance has no future, Patel, whose party is a constituent of the NDA, said, "Very soon, this alliance will disintegrate like a house of cards. Everyone (in the opposition alliance) is a leader and a contender for the prime minister's post. There is no policy for seat distribution nor is there any possibility of a harmonious (seat) distribution."

She exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government at the Centre again after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Anupriya Patel Uttar Pradesh Opposition Opposition parties

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

