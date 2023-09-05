Oppn candidates don't stand a chance against NDA in UP: Anupriya Patel

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel said on Monday that the opposition INDIA bloc has no existence in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates do not stand a chance in an electoral contest in the state against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

She also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will soon disintegrate like a "house of cards".

"Whenever the question of NDA versus INDIA arises, at least in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA's candidates will not be able to stand in front of the NDA," Patel said while replying to a reporter's question after attending a meeting of her party here.

Stressing that the opposition alliance has no future, Patel, whose party is a constituent of the NDA, said, "Very soon, this alliance will disintegrate like a house of cards. Everyone (in the opposition alliance) is a leader and a contender for the prime minister's post. There is no policy for seat distribution nor is there any possibility of a harmonious (seat) distribution."



She exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government at the Centre again after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events INDIA bloc to hold country-wide programmes on Gandhi Jayanti: Nitish Kumar People feel safe with PM Modi due to terror attacks under UPA: Shah Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know Sanatan Dharma remark: BJP demands apology, Udhayanidhi says will repeat it Businessmen in India being harassed by central agencies: Mamata Banerjee 1st meeting of newly-constituted CWC convened on Sep 16 in Hyderabad: Cong Next meeting of INDIA bloc could be held in Bhopal along with joint rally Meitei diaspora writes open letter to PM to restore peace in Manipur