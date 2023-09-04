Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Meitei diaspora writes open letter to PM to restore peace in Manipur

With Manipur gripped by ethnic violence since May, hundreds of Meiteis from around the world have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Manipur gripped by ethnic violence since May, hundreds of Meiteis from around the world have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.
In their letter titled 'Urgent Plea for Immediate Intervention to Restore Normalcy and Harmony in Manipur', Meitei NRIs and Meiteis of Indian origin urged Modi to visit Manipur and meet the people affected by this "senseless violence and ongoing turmoil".
As India prepares to host the G20 summit, the "persistence of violence" in Manipur threatens to undermine these achievements, they said.
Over 1,300 people signed the open letter within 48 hours, which was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
"As India makes significant strides in development and prepares to host the G20 summit, the persistence of violence in Manipur threatens to undermine these achievements. The ongoing violence in Manipur has fractured the social fabric of the state," the letter said.
"As custodians of the aspirations for a united and harmonious Manipur and India, we earnestly implore you to take resolute measures to prevent further escalation of the situation. The people of Manipur deserve lives free from fear, where they can thrive in an atmosphere marked by peace, stability and safety," it said.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Need dialogue to restore peace in Manipur, say Meitei representatives

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

'One nation, one election': Govt move fuels savings vs anti-federal debate

Ahead of key assembly polls, Kharge constitutes Central Election Committee

FIR filed Editors Guild members for report on media coverage: Manipur CM

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-Chief Secretary L Chuaungo appointed Cong unit VP

India should reconsider support to One China policy: Omar Abdullah

The Meiteis urged Modi to personally engage with the chief minister of Manipur and the authorities concerned to restore normalcy in the state.
"The innocent people of Manipur have borne the burden of suffering beyond imagination and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being," the letter said.
"As the leader of our great nation, you have the power to shape the destiny of our Manipur and illuminate the path of effective governance, empathy and bring in the much-needed unity of the people of Manipur. We humbly request you to visit Manipur and meet the people affected by this senseless violence and ongoing turmoil," it said.
Modi's presence in Manipur, the letter said, will bring hope and a sense of security to those affected by the violence.
The turmoil has also put Manipur's farmers, the backbone of the society, in grave jeopardy, it said.
"The tragic incidents of farmers being attacked highlight their predicaments. For instance, on 29 August 2023, Salam Jotin, a 37-year-old farmer was shot by a long-range sniper gun while working in his field at Naranseina, Bishnupur district.
"The situation has been exacerbated by the displacement of many farmers currently forced to live in relief camps. Manipur is on the verge of a conflict-induced famine and starvation as farmers are not able to work in their fields despite the presence of security forces for their protection," it said.
Thousands of students have also been forced to discontinue their education due to the violence, depriving them of opportunities to realise their aspirations. The repercussions of this reverberate beyond individual lives, impeding the progress and prosperity of society, it said.
"Putting an end to senseless violence becomes paramount in preserving the dreams and ambitions of our youth," it added.
The letter said there are "intricate complexities inherent to the Manipur society - the Meiteis, the Nagas, and the Kuki communities, each with their own unique identities and aspirations".
"However, the pivotal role of your esteemed office is to serve as a binding force that ensures the protection and progress of every Indian citizen. By initiating meaningful dialogues among these communities, you hold the key to nurturing understanding and collaboration, paving the way for peaceful coexistence," it said.
Copies of the letter have also been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Manipur govt

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon