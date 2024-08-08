Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oppn leaders protest on Parliament premises, seek crop MSP for farmers

The protesting MPs said justice for farmers was their objective and they would keep raising their voice for it

Protest, Parliament Protest, price rise of onion and other vegetables Protest

New Delhi: MPs from different political parties in opposition wearing garlands made of onions stage a protest against the price rise of onion and other vegetables, during Monsoon session of parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PT

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition leaders on Thursday held a protest on the Parliament premises, demanding that farmers' crops be bought at MSP and justice ensured for them.
MPs from parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - Sharadchandra Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, protested on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The MPs wore a garland of vegetables and raised slogans such as "Kisan ko phasal pe MSP do" and "Kisan pe anyay bandh karo".
"The manner in which the BJP has given minimum support price to TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and JD(U), it should also ensure MSP (minimum support price) for farmers and that is why we are protesting," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
The export ban on onion farmers of Maharashtra should be lifted. Innumerable requests have been made to the Centre but to no avail, she said.
The protesting MPs said justice for farmers was their objective and they would keep raising their voice for it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Oppn slams govt for not withdrawing GST on health, life insurance premiums

BJP spreading lies, trying to create fissures in BJD: Odisha's Oppn whip

Opposition slams government over 18% GST on life and health insurance

Oppn leaders target govt over water leakage in new Parliament building

India has overcome after-effects of pandemic with capex push: FM Sitharaman

Topics : Opposition parties Parliament MSP farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon