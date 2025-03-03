Monday, March 03, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Palaniswami accuses TN CM Stalin of playing 'double game' with Centre

Palaniswami alleged that the current DMK government did not a bring a single welfare scheme Theni district

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Image: X@AIADMKOfficial

ANI
Mar 03 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of playing a "double game" with the BJP-led Centre. He said that his party would follow only the two-language policy.

"We have clearly stated that we will follow only the two-language policy. When MK Stalin was in the opposition, he protested against PM Modi by waving black flags and balloons. But after becoming Chief Minister, he is now showing a white flag to PM Modi," Palaniswami said while speaking at an AIADMK programme in Theni.

"When in power, he acts one way; when out of power, he acts another way--this is their double game. The DMK is part of the INDIA alliance, but it invites the BJP to the release function of Karunanidhi's coins because it is afraid the BJP will continue filing cases against it," he added.

 

"It has been four years since MK Stalin became the Chief Minister, yet not a single welfare scheme has been brought to Theni district. Stalin is only focused on photo shoots. During AIADMK's rule, we fought a legal battle and successfully raised the Mullaperiyar Dam water level from 136 feet to 142 feet. Former CM Jayalalithaa legally fought and won the case to further increase the water level to 152 feet," he said.

"However, after a change in government, this project was shelved. When AIADMK returns to power, steps will be taken to increase the dam's water level. Drug addiction, crimes, and sexual violence are increasing in Tamil Nadu. A DSP-ranked police officer was appointed to investigate the Anna University case, but he has now withdrawn from the investigation. People see this government as a failed administration," he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the BJP's decision to boycott the all-party meeting on delimitation's impact on Tamil Nadu will not send a good or right signal. He also alleged a "secret understanding" between the BJP and DMK.

"BJP not participating will not send a good or right signal. If Amit Shah has assured that the number of (Lok Sabha) seats for Tamil Nadu will not be reduced and Tamil Nadu will not be affected by delimitation, then the same should have been reiterated in the all-party meeting so that people get reassurance," Sathyan told ANI.

"Not participating in that meeting clearly indicates that the BJP is playing into the hands of the DMK to create its own political narrative. Both are hand in glove, that is what is coming out. We have been saying that there is a secret understanding between the two," he added.Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai informed Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to him on Saturday that his party will boycott the all-party meeting convened on March 5.

Annamalai accused Stalin of having misconstrued the delimitation exercise and of spreading "imaginary fears" and deliberately lying about it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIADMK mk stalin Tamil Nadu

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

