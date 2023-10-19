close
Pawar should condemn terrorism, not think of vote-bank politics: Fadnavis

The Israel-Palestine issue is "serious and sensitive", and views of Muslim countries like Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and other nations cannot be ignored, he said

Devendra Fadnavis

A day after Hamas launched its incursions, prime minister Modi had expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned the terrorist attacks. Later, the MEA described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as "terror attacks", but also reaffirmed India's long-standing position | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:27 AM IST
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that he should strongly condemn terrorism and shun vote-bank politics while talking about the Israel-Palestine issue.
Pawar, a former defence minister, had said earlier this week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Hamas-Israel war seemed to convey a different position from the one articulated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In a post on social media platform X, Fadnavis said, My request to Sharad Pawar ji is not to think about vote-bank politics, but strongly condemn terrorism. India has never changed its position on the Israel-Palestine dispute. However, at the same time, India has been consistently against and has always strongly opposed terrorism in any form and against anyone. When the entire world has condemned the killing of innocent people in Israel and India did the same, Shri Sharad Pawar ji should also speak in the same language against terrorism, he said. Fadnavis also invoked past terror attacks in Mumbai. Mumbai has suffered a lot due to the terror attacks. Especially during the 26/11, Mumbai had lost many citizens, he said.
The Israel-Palestine issue is "serious and sensitive", and views of Muslim countries like Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and other nations cannot be ignored, he said.
A day after Hamas launched its incursions, prime minister Modi had expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned the terrorist attacks. Later, the MEA described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as "terror attacks", but also reaffirmed India's long-standing position, advocating negotiations towards establishing a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Terrorism Sharad Pawar NCP Israel-Palestine Hamas

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

