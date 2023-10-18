close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Votes to BJP, Congress will take Telangana back to dark ages: CM KCR

He said that his ministers, K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had done impressive work in their constituencies and said the BRS government was committed to the welfare of the state

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Attacking the BJP and the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), accused the two parties of conducting a poll campaign based on false promises. KCR accused the BJP of anti-farmer and divisive policies. Doing so, KCR said that any vote to these parties would put a full stop to Telangana's development and would push the state back into the dark ages, a report published in Telangana Today (TT) said.

The CM was addressing a large public meeting at Sircilla and Siddipet on Thursday, October 18. He said that his ministers, K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had done impressive work in these constituencies and said the BRS government was committed to the state's welfare.

At Siddipet, KCR credited Harish Rao for transforming the assembly segment into a model constituency. He said that Rao has done a lot of work for the Weaver community in the assembly.

Earlier on October 15, the BRS released its manifesto along with issuing form B to over 50 of its candidates. Form B is a kind of confirmation document for the candidature of a leader. The party had released a list of 115 candidates. However, the list is still under revision, as some disappointed MLAs have joined Congress over issues relating to ticket distribution.

On October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.

Also Read

Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra

KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

Topics : BJP Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Indian National Congress KCR K T Rama Rao k chandrasekhar rao

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon