Votes to BJP, Congress will take Telangana back to dark ages: CM KCR

Attacking the BJP and the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), accused the two parties of conducting a poll campaign based on false promises. KCR accused the BJP of anti-farmer and divisive policies. Doing so, KCR said that any vote to these parties would put a full stop to Telangana's development and would push the state back into the dark ages, a report published in Telangana Today (TT) said.

The CM was addressing a large public meeting at Sircilla and Siddipet on Thursday, October 18. He said that his ministers, K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had done impressive work in these constituencies and said the BRS government was committed to the state's welfare.

At Siddipet, KCR credited Harish Rao for transforming the assembly segment into a model constituency. He said that Rao has done a lot of work for the Weaver community in the assembly.

Earlier on October 15, the BRS released its manifesto along with issuing form B to over 50 of its candidates. Form B is a kind of confirmation document for the candidature of a leader. The party had released a list of 115 candidates. However, the list is still under revision, as some disappointed MLAs have joined Congress over issues relating to ticket distribution.

On October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.