Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

The Congress had announced the first list containing names of 30 candidates on Sunday, which included Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who will contest from Patan assembly constituency

Congress, Congress manifesto

The party had announced the first list containing names of 30 candidates on Sunday

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which are due in November.

The party had announced the first list containing names of 30 candidates on Sunday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from his Patan Assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat.

The Congress party has fielded Girish Devangan to contest against former Chief Minister Raman Singh from the Rajnandgaon constituency, and Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant was re-nominated from his Sakti seat.


First list of 30 candidates:

Ambikapur — T S Singh Deo

Sitapur — Amarjeet Bhagat

Kharsia — Umesh Patel

Korba — Jai Singh Agarwal

Sakti — Charan Das Mahant

Arang — Shivkumar Dahariya

Dondi Lohara — Anila Bhendia

Patan — Bhupesh Baghel

Durg — Tamradhwaj Sahu

Saja — Ravindra Choubey

Nawagarh — Guru Rudra Kumar

Pandariya — Neelkanth Chandrawanshi

Kawardha — Mohd Akbar

Khairagarh — Yashoda Verma

Dongargarh — Harshita Swami Baghel

Rajnandgaon — Girish Devangan

Dongargaon — Daleshwar Sahu

Khujji — Bhola Ram Sahu

Mohla-Manpur — Indrashah Mandavi

Antagarh — Roop Singh Potai

Bhanupratappur — Savitri Mandavi

Kanker — Shankar Dhruv

Keshkal — Sant Ram Netam

Kondagaon — Mohan Lal Markam

Narayanpur — Chandan Kashyap

Bastar — Lakheshwar Baghel

Chitrakot — Deepak Baij

Dantewada — K Chavindra Mahendra Karma

Bijapur — Vikram Mandavi

Konta — Kawasi Lakhma

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Raman Singh Bastar BS Web Reports Bijapur

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon