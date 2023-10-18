Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which are due in November.
The party had announced the first list containing names of 30 candidates on Sunday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from his Patan Assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat.
The Congress party has fielded Girish Devangan to contest against former Chief Minister Raman Singh from the Rajnandgaon constituency, and Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant was re-nominated from his Sakti seat.
Here is the second list of the Congress candidates and their constituencies for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls:
First list of 30 candidates:
Ambikapur — T S Singh Deo
Sitapur — Amarjeet Bhagat
Kharsia — Umesh Patel
Korba — Jai Singh Agarwal
Sakti — Charan Das Mahant
Arang — Shivkumar Dahariya
Dondi Lohara — Anila Bhendia
Patan — Bhupesh Baghel
Durg — Tamradhwaj Sahu
Saja — Ravindra Choubey
Nawagarh — Guru Rudra Kumar
Pandariya — Neelkanth Chandrawanshi
Kawardha — Mohd Akbar
Khairagarh — Yashoda Verma
Dongargarh — Harshita Swami Baghel
Rajnandgaon — Girish Devangan
Dongargaon — Daleshwar Sahu
Khujji — Bhola Ram Sahu
Mohla-Manpur — Indrashah Mandavi
Antagarh — Roop Singh Potai
Bhanupratappur — Savitri Mandavi
Kanker — Shankar Dhruv
Keshkal — Sant Ram Netam
Kondagaon — Mohan Lal Markam
Narayanpur — Chandan Kashyap
Bastar — Lakheshwar Baghel
Chitrakot — Deepak Baij
Dantewada — K Chavindra Mahendra Karma
Bijapur — Vikram Mandavi
Konta — Kawasi Lakhma
The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will be on December 3.