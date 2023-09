Please inform us about real 'Mann ki Baat': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the government on Wednesday over a G20 booklet praising Mughal emperor Akbar, alleging that it has one face for the world and another for "India that is Bharat".

Sibal cited a G20 booklet titled "Bharat: The Mother of Democracy", the 38th page of which talks about Akbar.

"Good administration should embrace everyone's welfare, regardless of religion. That was the kind of democracy the third Mughal Padishah Akbar practised," the booklet said.

In a swipe at the government, Sibal said on X, "G20 Magazine: Government hails Mughal emperor Akbar as proponent of peace and democracy! One face: For the world another: For India that is Bharat! Please inform us about the real mann ki baat!"



The booklet said Akbar introduced the doctrine of "Sulh-i-Kuli ie universal peace, as a tool against religious discrimination".

"To create a harmonious society, he propounded a new syncretic religion known as 'Din-i-llahi' or Divine Faith. He also established the 'Ibadat Khana (House of Worship)' where wise men from different sects met and debated. A group of nine wise people, known as Navaratna, served as his counsellors, while implementing his pro-people schemes," the booklet said.

"Akbar's democratic thinking was unusual and way ahead of its time," it said.

Also Read 'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner Cong stages walkout in Assembly, dissatisfied with Assam Accord reply Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77 PM Modi to visit MP, Chhattisgarh tomorrow to launch development projects INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence Delhi govt's free services schemes provided relief from inflation: Kejriwal

The booklet talks about how in Bharat that is India, the view or the will of the people in governance has been the central part of life since the earliest recorded history.