Delhi govt's free services schemes provided relief from inflation: Kejriwal

Sharing a news report that compared the inflation figures of some states with the national average, Kejriwal said in a post on X that his government's free services schemes and its honesty provided relief from inflation to the people of Delhi.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed inflation is the lowest in Delhi and the city government's schemes for free education, health care, electricity and water have provided "tremendous" relief to people of the national capital.
Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the RBI's comfort zone, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Sharing a news report that compared the inflation figures of some states with the national average, Kejriwal said in a post on X that his government's free services schemes and its honesty provided relief from inflation to the people of Delhi.
"According to the data, inflation is again the lowest in Delhi, as always. The Delhi government's free education, free treatment, free travel for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage as well as honest government have provided tremendous relief to the people," the AAP chief said in Hindi.
According to Tuesday's data released by the National Statistical Office, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7 per cent in August 2022. Food inflation also eased in August to 9.94 per cent from 11.51 per cent in July.
The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

