Business Standard
Home / Politics / PM afraid to say caste census, doesn't want Bahujans' to get rights: Rahul

PM afraid to say caste census, doesn't want Bahujans' to get rights: Rahul

No matter how many lies the anti-Bahujan BJP spreads - we will not let reservation be harmed, Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of being "anti-Bahujan. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of being "anti-Bahujan" and said no matter how many lies it spreads, "we will not let reservation be harmed".
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid to even say the word 'caste census' and does not want the 'Bahujans' to get their rights.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"No matter how many lies the anti-Bahujan BJP spreads - we will not let reservation be harmed," the former Congress chief said.
"We will not stop until a comprehensive caste census is done and every class gets its rights, share and justice by removing the 50 per cent limit on reservation," he said.
 
He asserted that the Congress will not stop till the information obtained from the census does not become the basis of future policies.
"Modi ji is afraid to even say 'caste census', he does not want the Bahujans to get their rights!" Gandhi said.

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed to boost PM's friends' picking up: Cong

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress congratulates Sri Lanka President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan slams J'khand CM Soren's 'vulture' remark

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP's Delhi unit to undertake mega membership exercise on September 25

"I repeat again - for me this is not a political issue, getting justice for the Bahujans is my life's mission," he asserted.
Gandhi also shared a video montage of his public speeches in various parts of the country in which he asserts that the Congress and the INDIA bloc want the 50 per cent cap on reservations to be removed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Laapataa Ladies

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress with Rahul Gandhi

Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as president of Indian Youth Congress

Subhankar Sarkar, West Bengal, WBPCC

Congress will continue to raise voice against ruling parties: Bengal chief

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges people to visit Wayanad, help revive tourism there

Chess Olympiad in Budapest

Rahul Gandhi wishes luck to team India for gold at Chess Olympiad

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon