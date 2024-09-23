Business Standard
AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

AAP leader Atishi, who took the oath of office on Saturday, took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday.
The Delhi Assembly's session will be held on September 26 and 27.
Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.
"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's Khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge.
 
Atish sat on a different chair as used by Kejriwal.
Saurabh Bharadwaj has eight departments under him, the highest after Atishi, including those of health, tourism, art and culture.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat has got the portfolio of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments. Gopal Rai has been given the portfolio of development, general administration department, environment and forest -- the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government.
Kailash Gahlot has also retained his previous portfolios -- transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development.
The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Marlena Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

