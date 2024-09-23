Business Standard
Congress congratulates Sri Lanka President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Marxist leader Dissanayake was declared the winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election

The people of India look forward to strengthening our ties and shared values for the benefit of our region, Kharge said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

The Congress on Monday congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his victory in the Sri Lankan presidential elections, and said the people of India look forward to strengthening ties and shared values for the benefit of the region.
Marxist leader Dissanayake was declared the winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election by the country's Election Commission after an unprecedented second round of counting of votes.
 
Dissanayake, 56, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).
 
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on being elected the Executive President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka."

India and Sri Lanka have a rich legacy of multi-faceted cooperation and interaction, which dates back centuries, he said in a post on X.
"The people of India look forward to strengthening our ties and shared values for the benefit of our region," Kharge said.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on being elected as the Executive President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka."

"May our countries continue to work together towards mutual growth and progress," the former Congress chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

