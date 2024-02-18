Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi likely to address women's rally near Sandeshkhali on March 7

The scheduled rally at the headquarters of North 24-Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is located, will be held a day before International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Rozgar Mela' via a video conference, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. PM distributed appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a women's rally in Barasat in West Bengal on March 7, amid a political row over allegations of sexual assault of women by members of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress in Sandeshkhali, BJP leaders said on Sunday.
The scheduled rally at the headquarters of North 24-Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is located, will be held a day before International Women's Day, they said.
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who was here to attend the party's national convention, said the prime minister is likely to visit Barasat on March 7 to address a women's rally.
Majumdar had to be hospitalised with injuries last week as BJP workers clashed with police personnel after being stopped from going to Sandeshkhali.
The state BJP president, other party leaders and a central fact-finding team of the party have been stopped by police from visiting the area.
Sandeshkhali has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.
Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.
Two of Sheikh's aides, who along with others were booked under charges of gangrape and attempt to murder, have been arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi West Bengal TMC BJP

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

