PM Modi to chair national conclave of NDA's CMs, Dy CMs in Chandigarh today

The NDA meeting and CM conclave will be held between 3 pm to 7 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a national conclave of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The NDA meeting and CM conclave will be held between 3 pm to 7 pm.

The agenda of the meeting includes national development issues. It will also discuss subjects like the observance of Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the "Year of 50th anniversary of the attempt to murder democracy.

In a press release, BJP said that almost all 20 Chief Ministers of NDA and their deputies will take part in the conclave.

 

BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandra Babu Naidu and Nagaland CM Nephew Rio will attend the high-level meeting.

According to the release, the proceedings of this CM Conclave will start after the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

A total of 13 CMs and 16 Deputy CMs belong to the BJP whereas Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya ruled by NDA partners of the BJP will be present at the meeting.

Deliberations in this meeting will cover a structured agenda covering national development issues.

It will also discuss subjects like the observance of Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of the 50th anniversary of an attempt to murder democracy.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

