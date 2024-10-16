Business Standard
Home / Politics / Nayab Saini elected legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

Nayab Saini elected legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

Union Minister Shah said that Haryana's victory is the result of the developmental narrative carried by the Prime Minister across the country

Amit Shah, Nayab Singh Saini

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.

Nayab Saini will now take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second time on October 17.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Union Minister Shah said that Haryana's victory is the result of the developmental narrative carried by the Prime Minister across the country.

"This is a triumph of BJP's policies. Since the 1980s, no party has seen a Chief Minister re-elected for a third consecutive term, and if it happens, it happens with BJP," he said.

 

"I want to tell the opposition that if there is any state which buys all 24 crops, then it is the BJP-ruled Haryana state. If anyone has made the most purchases at MSP, it is PM Modi," he said.

The Union Home Minister further slammed the opposition over Agniveers and said that they left no stone unturned in instigating them.

More From This Section

Assembly polls: Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20

Assembly polls: Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Mahayuti govt has spent its last days bestowing gifts on Adani Group: Cong

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

No impediment in appointment of 7 MLCs: Maharashtra govt tells HC

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Polling for gram panchayats underway in Punjab amid tight security

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP to bring ordinance over spitting in food incidents, CM to hold meeting

"This is not a scheme of injustice towards the youth, but one that will rejuvenate the army with young blood. BJP promises that every individual who returns from Agniveer will secure a pensionable job in the Indian Government or the Haryana Government," Shah said.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats.

The oath taking ceremony is slated to be held at Panchkula at 10 am at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5 on October 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present, along with senior leaders from the BJP and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Anil Vij

BJP MLA Anil Vij takes U-turn in Haryana CM race: 'Not a contender'

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning: SC raps Punjab, Haryana govts, summons chief secretaries

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP leaders meet in Haryana to assess preparations for swearing-in ceremony

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

BJP appoints Shah, Mohan Yadav observers for Haryana party leader election

Polling official, EVM, election

Haryana elections: Congress alleges 'EVM tampering' in 13 more seats

Topics : Amit Shah Haryana Nayab Singh Saini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon