Business Standard
Home / Politics / Siddaramaiah deeply involved in MUDA 'scam', should resign immediately: BJP

Siddaramaiah deeply involved in MUDA 'scam', should resign immediately: BJP

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda resigned from his post amid the row over alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M

Sambit Patra, sambit

Responding to a question, he said, "The investigation is on, and it will continue...it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities." (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the MUDA chairman stepped down from his post on Wednesday, the BJP demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also resign immediately as he is "deeply embroiled" in the land "scam".

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda resigned from his post amid the row over alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"MUDA chairman has tendered his resignation... I call upon Siddaramaiah that if you have the slightest morality left in you, you should step down immediately. You should not wait for today's sunset," BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said at a press conference here.

 

He said Marigowda's resignation and Siddaramaiah's wife "offering" to return the MUDA sites allocated to her make it clear that the chief minister is "deeply involved in the scam from head to toe".

"There is no doubt about it," Patra said.

Earlier in the day, Marigowda submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department secretary.

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

'Crown of thorns': Farooq Abdullah after son Omar takes oath as J&K CM

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Was targeted by BJP for my efforts to serve Delhi's public: Kejriwal

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Defeat to win: Stunning turnaround of Omar Abdullah's political fortunes

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre will work closely with Omar, his team for J-K's progress: PM Modi

"I have resigned following directions from the CM. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned... there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned," Marigowda told reporters in Bengaluru.

Responding to a question, he said, "The investigation is on, and it will continue...it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities."

Siddaramaiah is facing probes by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The chief minister has denied any wrongdoing and rejected the opposition's calls for his resignation.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DK Shivakumar,shivakumar

By-polls: K'taka Cong to send candidates' list to high command in 2-3 days

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka BJP MPs betrayed people of the state, says CM Siddaramaiah

B Y Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP chief predicts fast-paced developments, change of CM soon

MLCs protest, MUDA Protest

MUDA scam: RTI activist lodges FIR against K'taka minister, SP Lokayukta

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka CM Siddaramaiah asks people to make Kannada their business language

Topics : Siddaramaiah MUDA Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon