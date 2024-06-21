PM Modi to lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in J-K's Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga's significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav among others will join the program led by the Prime Minister.

Over 7,000 people from various walks of life will gather with the Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar to mark this special occasion.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

To maximize the inclusiveness of Yoga benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written a letter to all the Gram Pradhans stating, "At the grassroots level, I urge you to make holistic health, a people-led movement by spreading more awareness about Yoga and millet."

This year's celebrations will span across the Nation, with a notable event termed as "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. ISRO among other autonomous bodies will also participate in the CYP practice on June 21. Along with this active participation from the Gaganyaan project team is also scheduled for June 21. Observance of IDY at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari is also in full swing.

Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of Ayush, recently in a gathering highlighted the journey of IDY, emphasizing its role in promoting health, social values, and a sense of community.

The 'Whole of Government' approach to IDY celebrations includes coordinated efforts across various government departments and active participation from state governments and union territories. The National Ayush Mission team is also organizing events nationwide, demonstrating yoga's impact on holistic health.

In Delhi, the Ministry of Ayush has partnered with NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to organize mass yoga events.

To engage the masses, the Ministry of Ayush has launched several contests and activities, including the "Yoga with Family" Video Contest in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms. This contest encourages families worldwide to showcase the joy of yoga and reinforce family bonds, with submissions due by June 30, 2024.