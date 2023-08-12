Confirmation

PM Modi wants to destroy democracy, become maharaja: Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD leader also claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's refusal to conduct a caste survey exposed the BJP's intentions with regard to a caste census

Photo: ANI

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was out to destroy democracy in the country and position himself as a 'maharaja' (king).
Yadav, who holds health portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, also accused Modi of 'safed jhooth' (blatant lie) in his address earlier in the day when he spoke of AIIMS in the north Bihar district of Darbhanga.
"It is an outright lie on part of the PM to have made a mention of AIIMS at Darbhanga, which is yet to be constructed. He reminds me of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who some time ago boasted of Purnea airport, which is far from functional, as one of the achievements of the government," Yadav told PTI video.
"The fact is, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken initiative for AIIMS, Darbhanga and a piece of land, suitably located just a few kilometres from a national highway, was also allocated. But the Centre threw a spanner by claiming the location of the land was not convenient," said Yadav.
The young RJD leader said he had expressed dismay over the Centre's sudden change of mind in a telephonic conversation with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and also shared a copy of a letter he wrote to the latter in this regard on his social media handles.
Modi spoke of AIIMS, Darbhanga in his address, via video conference, to the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal. He made a mention of the proposed hospital while underscoring that premier health centres were set up in all parts of the country to ensure that people did not have to travel long distances for medical treatment.

Yadav maintained, "The fact is, the PM has scant regard for the needs and the aspirations of the people. For him, the only thing that matters is to win elections and maintain his hold on power. He wants to destroy democracy and become a maharaja."

"But, the BJP is in for a rude shock in the Lok Sabha polls next year. The beginning was made in Bihar where two stalwarts, Nitish Kumar and (RJD supremo) Lalu Prasad joined hands to defeat the BJP. This is a reason why Bihar seemed to be weighing on the minds of the ruling NDA at the Centre during discussions on the recent no confidence motion brought in Parliament," claimed Yadav.
"The motion was brought on the issue of the strife that engulfs Manipur. That was hardly addressed by the PM. The opposition expected from him a positive response, perhaps even setting up of an all-party delegation which he could lead. Political representatives of different hues could together visit the northeastern state in a bid to restore normalcy," said Yadav.
The RJD leader also claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's refusal to conduct a caste survey "exposed" the BJP's intentions with regard to a caste census.
"The BJP in Bihar does not tire of claiming that it had supported the caste survey. It merely fell in line in the state where it would have been isolated by toeing a different line. But Yogi's reluctance, and much before that the Prime Minister's refusal to a caste census, despite requests by a delegation of which I too was a part, exposes the BJP's true intentions," said Yadav.
"But, we have fulfilled our commitment by conducting a survey in Bihar. And INDIA coalition, of which we are a part, passed a resolution in favour of a caste census at its Bengaluru meeting last month," Yadav pointed out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Tejashwi Yadav BJP democracy

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

