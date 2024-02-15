'Politics not for me': Trinamool leader Mimi Chakraborty resigns as MP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday announced that she has submitted her resignation from Lok Sabha. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not accepted her resignation.

According to the protocol, a resignation by a Lok Sabha MP has to be submitted to the Speaker.

"Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here [in politics] if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mimi said she spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues she had. "I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete the further process after whatever she says."

According to an NDTV report, Mimi said she had a dream for Jadavpur, but she faced a lot of hurdles. "It is very easy to malign a person when he or she comes from a film background, saying that he or she does not work. I don't understand the nitty-gritty of politics. When I reached out to people, I think it might not have gone down well with a lot of people or maybe some of them," the actor added.

Recently, Mimi had resigned from the membership of two standing committees of Parliament. She was a member of the Standing Committee on Industrial Affairs of Parliament, as well as a member of the Joint Committee of the Union Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Following this, it is learned that Mimi also resigned from the post of chairperson of Nalmuri and Jirangachha Block Primary Health Center Patient Welfare Association under Jadavpur Lok Sabha.