Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maha CM

Shinde issued the directives to the divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners in the state in a video-conference meeting held during the day

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the state officials to prepare a "flawless" survey report of the Maratha community in the state.
Shinde issued the directives to the divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners in the state in a video-conference meeting held during the day.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Referring to the Supreme Court's decision of striking down the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, for having breached the 50 per cent reservation cap, he said, "The apex court pointed out several errors in that Act while striking it down. We have filed a curative petition and need a flawless survey report over the Maratha community." A questionnaire has already been sent to all the district collectors, he said, adding that there was a need to increase the number of enumerators as it was a "crucial" report for the government.
"The state government has made Rs 367 crore available to the State Backward Class Commission. The state is also developing a software for the same, and enumerators will be trained on its usage," the chief minister said. He called for expediting the translation of old documents in scripts like Modi, and languages like Persian and Urdu. It should be uploaded on the portal for public usage, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maratha quota row: CM Shinde to chair Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting today

Maratha quota stir has reached 'decisive stage': Activist Jarange at rally

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

Maratha quota stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

Privileges Committees of LS, RS to meet next week, hear suspended MPs

Concerns of South to be taken care of during delimitation of LS seats: Govt

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may become INDIA convenor with Congress help

BJP to form seat clusters under leaders, hold nation-wide rallies: Shelar

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Topics : Maratha stir Maratha community Maratha issue Maratha morcha Maratha quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon