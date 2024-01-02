Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Concerns of South to be taken care of during delimitation of LS seats: Govt

Delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Picture: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Concerns of Southern states will be taken care of during the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, a senior government functionary said on Tuesday, assuring the five states they would not suffer and asking them not to have any apprehension about the exercise.
Delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body. The job of delimitation is assigned to a high-powered body. The body is known as Delimitation Commission or a Boundary Commission.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In India, such Delimitation Commissions have been constituted four times: in 1952 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1952; in 1963 under Delimitation Commission Act, 1962; in 1973 under Delimitation Act, 1972 and in 2002 under Delimitation Act, 2002.
"The census will be carried out after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the census is over, the delimitation of the constituencies will be carried out on the basis of the coming census. During the delimitation, the concerns of the Southern states will be taken care of," the functionary said.
The Southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- have been able to check their population growth through various family planning measures.
Several leaders from south Indian states have expressed concern that due to the huge population of North India, they will get more seats and states who controlled population would lose out with under-representation.
"We understands concerns of the Southern states and will try to develop a mechanism that they continue to get a proportionate representation. They will not suffer," the functionary said.
The debate around delimitation began after the women's reservation bill was passed by parliament. The quota for the women can only be implemented after census and delimitation are completed.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had raised concerns about delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, calling it "Damocles Sword" hanging over the state.
Stalin also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allay fears of the Southern states.
K T Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled Telangana for 10 years, had said it was time for all the political parties in the South, cutting across affiliations, to raise their voice against the "injustice" being done through the process of delimitation of Lok Sabha seats after 2026.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar likely to be the face of INDIA bloc

BJP to form seat clusters under leaders, hold nation-wide rallies: Shelar

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

VHP warns Owaisi of legal action for 'provoking Muslim community'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Politics Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon