Punjab CEO asks political parties to appoint booth level agents by Feb 28

The chief electoral officer (CEO) said the booth level agents appointed by all recognised political parties will work closely with the booth level officers

Punjab CEO, Sibin C

Representative Image | Image: X@TheCEOPunjab

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Thursday said that he has written a letter to all recognised political parties of the state to appoint their booth level agents by February 28.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) said the booth level agents appointed by all recognised political parties will work closely with the booth level officers of the respective polling stations and help eligible citizens to file applications for inclusion, removal, modification and transfer in the electoral roll.

Every recognised political party should send a list of 23 district representatives (or more), who are authorised to appoint booth level agents in respective districts, to the office of the chief electoral officer by February 28, the CEO said in a statement here.

 

He urged all recognised political parties to take necessary action to the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India with an aim to maximise transparency in the process of preparation and revision of electoral roll and also to improve its fidelity.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

