Pure politics behind removal of security cover, says Arvind Kejriwal

His remarks also came after the AAP chief alleged that the police allowed a rival candidate's men to attack his car on Thursday on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference | (Photo: PTI)

A day after Punjab Police personnel deployed in the security of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal were withdrawn, the former Delhi chief minister on Friday dubbed it as "pure politics".

"I regret that personal security has been politicised," he said addressing a press conference here.

His remarks also came after the AAP chief alleged that the police allowed a rival candidate's men to attack his car on Thursday on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi Police dismissed the claim.

At the press conference on Friday, Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP and Shah over the law and order situation in Delhi due to the activities of gangsters.

 

Kejriwal said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who claims to have eliminated gangsters in his state, should give tips to Shah on how to rein in Delhi's gangsters.

The AAP chief said "pure politics" was behind the move to "withdraw his security cover". There should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security, he added.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said the component of the Punjab Police deployed for Kejriwal's security was withdrawn following the directions of the Delhi police and the Election Commission.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Police VIP security BJP

Jan 24 2025

