Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Put under house arrest, barred from Friday prayers: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Put under house arrest, barred from Friday prayers: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

He also posted a copy of a resolution formulated by the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of several religious bodies -- against the Waqf Amendment Act

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

Mirwaiz, who is Kashmir's chief cleric, delivers a sermon at the historic mosque on Fridays (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said he was put under house arrest and not allowed to offer the congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here.

The Hurriyat chief was scheduled to visit the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta locality of the city to offer the congregational Friday prayers. But, he claimed, he was not allowed to come out of his residence in the Nigeen area of the city.

Mirwaiz, who is Kashmir's chief cleric, delivers a sermon at the historic mosque on Fridays.

"Yet again, this Friday put under house arrest and barred from offering prayers at Jama Masjid. It's is both heartbreaking and outrageous that authorities continue to trample on my basic religious rights at their will," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

 

He also posted a copy of a resolution formulated by the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of several religious bodies -- against the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu & Kashmir, expresses its concern regarding several provisions of the new law, which are being widely viewed by the Muslim community as affecting the established and religious character of the Waqf institution in India," the resolution reads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Centre over collapse in FDI, fall in domestic investment

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM takes dig at opposition parties, says they only promote family interests

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Another jumla': Rahul slams PM Modi over Employment Linked Incentive plan

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

Guv has no authority to summon officers to discuss Bills: Bengal minister

Sexual harassment, harassment

Mayawati's niece alleges dowry harassment; husband among 7 booked

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon