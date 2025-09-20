Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and he is not providing the information sought by the police, the Congress MP claimed

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged 'vote chori'

Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India of not providing information sought by the Karnataka CID regarding the alleged 'vote chori' in that state.

Rahul, who arrived in Wayanad on Friday along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, told reporters here that Karnataka CID has sent several letters to the EC seeking information about the numbers used in the 'vote chori', but the poll panel is not providing it.

Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and he is not providing the information sought by the police, the Congress MP claimed.

"There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. The police is asking for information, and he is not providing it. This is not my statement. It is a fact. It is there in black and white," he said.

 

Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged 'vote chori' "in such a manner that no one will have any doubt that PM Narendra Modi did it and won the election".

Also Read

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the booth workers of Unchahar Assembly, in Raebareli on Wedn

H-1B visa fee hike: Rahul Gandhi says India has a weak PM, Cong slams govt

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul takes a dig at ECI with Karnataka data, repeats 'vote chori' charge

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on EC; claims baseless says poll body

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Explained: What is the process of voter deletion in India and how it works

"We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, like I have said in my two press conferences, that will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof of what we are saying.

"We are not saying anything without proof. I will do my job and I will deliver on my job," he added.

Rahul had on Friday too reiterated his "vote chori" allegations and took a swipe at the EC, calling it an "election watchman" who "stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

TN secures investments worth ₹30,000 cr in shipbuilding sector: TRB Rajaa

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP alleges 'vote theft' in Delhi polls, claims EC trying to cover up

Amit Mitra

Amit Mitra flags US tariff concerns, outlines Bengal's economic plan

Jairam Ramesh

Need full probe into 'Modani Scam': Congress on Sebi clean chit to Adani

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Who is ECI shielding?: Kharge questions after Rahul's voter deletion charge

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon