Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of alleged vote deletions

Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of alleged vote deletions

Rahul Gandhi alleges the Election Commission obstructed the Karnataka CID probe into an organised attempt to delete votes using automated software and says targeted deletions hit Aland

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Leader of Opposition accused Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who are doing this. | Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of blocking the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID’s) probe into an alleged organised attempt using automated software to delete votes in the Aland Assembly constituency during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.
 
The ECI dubbed Gandhi’s allegations “incorrect and baseless”, and asserted that no voter deletion can take place without giving the affected voter an opportunity to be heard. It said that no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public “as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi”.
 
At a press conference held an hour after Gandhi’s press conference concluded, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur said Gandhi’s repeated allegations against constitutional institutions such as the ECI showed his lack of faith in democracy and accused him of trying to stoke chaos and create in India the kind of unrest seen in Nepal and Bangladesh. Thakur said Gandhi, in the garb of protecting the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), was trying to shield “infiltrators”. 
 
 
Later in the day, the Karnataka ECI posted on X that its officials had received 6,018 applications for deletion of votes, found the batch suspicious and verified each application. Only 24 applications for voter deletions were found to be genuine, and another 5,994 were found to be incorrect. Based on these findings, ECI officials lodged an FIR at the local police station on 21 February, and the Karnataka chief electoral officer shared all the information available with the ECI with the police on 6 September 2023. The Karnataka State ECI said that the Karnataka chief electoral officer has already been providing assistance, information and documents to the investigating agency.
 
Earlier in the day, Gandhi alleged the ECI had frustrated the Karnataka CID’s probe by refusing to release data, and termed the poll body’s response to his allegations as “excuses”. He urged the ECI to provide the information sought. Referring to the attempt at voter deletions in Aland, Gandhi said voters from SCs, STs, minorities and OBCs who support the Congress were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

Also Read

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Explained: What is the process of voter deletion in India and how it works

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Who is ECI shielding?: Kharge questions after Rahul's voter deletion charge

Gyanesh Kumar

Allegations 'incorrect and baseless': ECI hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses CEC of shielding those who 'destroyed democracy'

Polling official, EVM, election

Bihar elections: EVMs get a makeover; coloured candidate pics, bolder font

 
Gandhi’s argument is based on Congress legislator B R Patil from Aland, who, in the run-up to campaigning for the 2023 Assembly polls, was alerted to an attempt to delete 6,018 votes in his constituency.
 
Talking about the Aland example, Gandhi said there were targeted deletions in strong Congress booths. “The top 10 booths with maximum deletions (in 2023) were Congress strongholds. Congress won eight out of the 10 booths in 2018. This was not a coincidence; this was a planned operation,” he alleged. Gandhi said the attempt to delete 6,018 votes was caught “by coincidence” when a booth-level officer noticed that her uncle’s vote had been deleted and found that her neighbour had deleted his vote. She asked her neighbour, who said he had no idea. It was found that some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote — and, as luck would have it, it was caught, Gandhi said.
 
He claimed that 6,018 applications were filed impersonating voters and that this filing was done automatically using mobile numbers from outside Karnataka. Gandhi also called on to the stage a voter whose vote had been targeted for deletion and the person whose name was used to effect the deletion without their knowledge. According to the Congress leader, the deletions were being done using software.
 
Gandhi also cited the example of Maharashtra’s Rajura constituency, where he said 6,850 voters were added in a “fraudulent” manner using automated software. “The same system is doing this in Karnataka, Maharashtra, it has done it in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and we have proof of it,” Gandhi said.
 
Noting that there is an ongoing investigation in Karnataka, Gandhi said the CID had sent 18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission and asked for simple facts such as the destination IP from where these applications were filled and OTP trails. “They are not giving it because it will lead us to where this operation is being conducted,” Gandhi claimed. He accused Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who are doing this.
 
“When we are done with these presentations, you will have no doubt in your mind that state after state (elections) and Lok Sabha after Lok Sabha are being stolen. My job is to lay bare the truth and show it to the people of the country,” Gandhi said. He also claimed that the party was receiving information and help from inside the Election Commission.
 
Gandhi said he would also lay that before the people and that his “hydrogen bomb” of revelations would put everything out in black and white. Last month, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claimed that over one lakh votes were “stolen” through manipulation in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that “vote chori” is an “atom bomb on our democracy”
 

More From This Section

PM Modi

PM Modi rolls out Rs 40,000 cr projects in Bihar, announces GST relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Terminal Building at Purnea Airport. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary

Oppn can't digest Bihar's development: PM Modi slams RJD, Cong in Purnea

Congress, Congress flag

Uttarakhand Congress seeks CBI probe into land allotment to Ramdev's aide

amit khare

Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

JP Nadda, Nadda

With 140 mn memberships, BJP is world's largest political party: Nadda

Topics : Election Commission of India Rahul Gandhi Voter fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon