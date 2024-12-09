Rahul Gandhi comedy king, Parliament protest a desperate attempt: Pradhan

Business Standard
Leaders of some INDIA bloc parties on Monday protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview' over the issue

Pradhan said that Gandhi's malicious claims and rants have crumbled under the weight of comprehensive investigation every time. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over protests by opposition members in Parliament complex and termed him "comedy king" who is trying to stay relevant.

Leaders of some INDIA bloc parties on Monday protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. 

  "Rahul Gandhi is indulging in what he does best Stand-up comedy! His malicious claims and rants have crumbled under the weight of comprehensive investigation every time. Playing the role of a pawn to perfection, he yet again attempts to mislead despite his misinformation campaigns failing to cut ice with the people of India," Pradhan wrote on X tagging a video of the protest.

 

"Electoral verdicts since 2014 are a thundering testament that there are absolutely no takers for his stale, recycled propaganda. Such a clumsily crafted hit job is another desperate attempt by the comedy king to remain relevant," he added.

Standing outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with MPs of other opposition parties raised slogans like "Modi, Adani ek hain" and "we want justice".

After sloganeering, Gandhi conducted the mock 'interview' with Congress leaders wearing masks of Modi and Adani.

Gandhi asked the party member sporting mask of Adani why Parliament was not being allowed to function to which the Congress MP (posing as Adani) said "we'll have to ask Amit bhai...that man is missing".

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

