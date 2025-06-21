Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'Make in India', cites job concerns

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'Make in India', cites job concerns

He also pointed to rising youth unemployment and a doubling of imports from China, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing on slogans rather than real solutions

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming the Prime Minister halted Operation Sindoor after a phone call from then US President Donald Trump.

He added that even the important PLI scheme is being quietly stopped. | (Photo: PTI)

ANI New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that despite promises of a "Make in India" factory boom, manufacturing in the country is at a record low and youth unemployment is very high.

Gandhi questioned the effectiveness of the "Make in India" initiative, highlighting that manufacturing in the country has fallen to a record low of 14 per cent of the economy since 2014.

He also pointed to rising youth unemployment and a doubling of imports from China, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing on slogans rather than real solutions.

 

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video and wrote, "Make in India" promised a factory boom. So why is manufacturing at record lows, youth unemployment at record highs, and why have imports from China more than doubled? Modi ji has mastered the art of slogans, not solutions. Since 2014, manufacturing has fallen to 14% of our economy."

He highlighted the challenges faced by India's youth, sharing in a post that he met two talented young men, Shivam and Saif, in Nehru Place, New Delhi, who remain unable to fulfil their potential.

He criticised the country's current economic model and said, "In Nehru Place, New Delhi, I met Shivam and Saif - bright, skilled, full of promise - yet denied the opportunity to fulfil it. The truth is stark: we assemble, we import, but we don't build. China profits."

He said that Prime Minister Modi has no new ideas and has given up on growing India's industries.

He added that even the important PLI scheme is being quietly stopped.

Gandhi called for big changes to help Indian producers with honest reforms and financial support, warning that if India doesn't build its industries, it will keep buying from other countries.

"With no new ideas, Modi ji has surrendered. Even the much-hyped PLI scheme is now being quietly rolled back. India needs a fundamental shift - one that empowers lakhs of producers through honest reforms and financial support. We must stop being a market for others. If we don't build here, we'll keep buying from those who do. The clock is ticking," the post reads

The Make in India initiative was launched by the Prime Minister in September 2014 as part of a wider set of nation-building initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Make in India

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

