Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi has mastered 'art of slogans', not solutions: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi has mastered 'art of slogans', not solutions: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, said Modi has "no new ideas" and has "surrendered"

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi said India needs a fundamental shift, one that empowers lakhs of producers through honest reforms and financial support (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mastered the "art of slogans" but offers no solutions, and claimed that India's manufacturing was at a record low despite the 'Make in India' initiative.

"'Make in India' promised a factory boom. So why is manufacturing at record lows, youth unemployment at record highs, and why have imports from China more than doubled?  "Modi ji has mastered the art of slogans, not solutions. Since 2014, manufacturing has fallen to 14 per cent of our economy," he said in a post on X.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, said Modi has "no new ideas" and has "surrendered".

 

"Even the much-hyped PLI scheme is now being quietly rolled back," he alleged.

Gandhi said India needs a fundamental shift, one that empowers lakhs of producers through honest reforms and financial support.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, modi yoga

Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

PremiumNitish Kumar

With a loyal voter base, Nitish Kumar remains invaluable NDA member for now

Donald Trump, Trump

Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after Munir's US visit

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Amit Shah a disgrace to the post once held by Sardar Patel: Jairam Ramesh

PremiumRao Inderjit Singh, Union minister of state (independent charge), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi)

GDP base revision could be done more frequently in future: Rao Inderjit

"We must stop being a market for others. If we don't build here, we'll keep buying from those who do. The clock is ticking," he said.

Gandhi met mobile repair technicians at Nehru Place, Delhi and attached a video of the conversation to the post.

"In Nehru Place, New Delhi, I met Shivam and Saif - bright, skilled, full of promise - yet denied the opportunity to fulfil it.

Noting that there is a difference between 'Made in India' and 'Assembled in India', he said: "The truth is stark: we assemble, we import, but we don't build. China profits."  "China is the world's electronic market. There is no other electronic market anywhere. Assembly as many iPhones as you want, all you are doing is giving money to the big oligopolies of India. Start making iPhones, it's a completely different ball game," he said in the video.

The former Congress chief said to manufacture parts, whether it is a motherboard or "small pieces", you need a certain level of machining, a certain level of quality, a certain level of understanding of tolerances of working with small components.

"That is a learnt skill. That is not something you can get in just two minutes. Until you start respecting the idea of physical labour, the man who is doing that work...But we have no respect for that guy on the street who is sitting there, selling his things, for hours together...

"And, at the centre of it, and people don't like it when I say it, and at the centre of it is the idea of caste. We need to make this transparent. We need to show exactly how Indian society distributes power, exactly how Indian society distributes respect," Gandhi observed.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have raised the issue of conducting a nationwide caste census to ascertain if various castes in society have a proportionate "share" of power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia slams govt's silence on Gaza, Iran, calls it 'surrender of values'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi targets RJD, Congress at rally in Bihar, credits NDA for progress

Amit Shah, Home Minister

PM Modi led-govt addressed health sector problems holistically, says Shah

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

TMC slams Oppn after HC stays relief scheme for sacked non-teaching staff

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Manish Sisodia summoned by ACB in 'fake' classroom scam: Atishi slams BJP

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Modi govt Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon