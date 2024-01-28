Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul Gandhi urges West Bengal to lead fight against injustice nationwide

He emphasised, "If you don't rise to the occasion, people will never forgive you. It is not about any single individual; it is about Bengal showing the way and leading in this fight"

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Siliguri (WB)
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Amidst differences in opposition bloc INDIA over seat sharing with TMC in Bengal for Lok sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on the Bengal and Bengalis to spearhead the battle against prevailing injustices in the nation.
Gandhi's statement, delivered during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in North Bengal, followed closely after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections independently in the state.
Expressing gratitude for the warm reception in West Bengal, Gandhi remarked, "Bengal holds a special place. Bengal led the ideological fight during the Independence struggle. It is the duty of Bengal and Bengalis to lead from the front to combat injustice, foster unity, and curb hatred in the present circumstances."

He emphasised, "If you don't rise to the occasion, people will never forgive you. It is not about any single individual; it is about Bengal showing the way and leading in this fight."

Although Gandhi refrained from directly naming any political entity, his comments elicited diverse reactions from both the TMC and other political quarters.
"Yes, he is correct that Bengal has historically been at the forefront of pivotal movements, notably against British rule. Mamata Banerjee halted the BJP's momentum in the 2021 assembly polls and played a significant role in forming the opposition coalition. However, it was the Bengal Congress leadership that compromised with the saffron camp in the state," remarked TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen.
Conversely, the BJP state spokesperson criticised Gandhi's remarks as divisive, stating, "It is astonishing how Rahul Gandhi can make such remarks that hint at sub-nationalism. This is unexpected from a leader of a national party."

Gandhi's statement coincides with efforts by the Congress leadership to placate Mamata Banerjee, whom they regard as an "important pillar" of the opposition coalition. The Congress leadership has recently exuded confidence in finding a way forward to resolve the stalemate in the state.
Addressing a gathering in Siliguri, where the yatra paused for the night before resuming from Uttar Dinajpur on Monday, Gandhi lambasted the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly fomenting hatred and violence while prioritizing corporate interests over those of the poor and the youth.
He said, "The Union government has made a mockery of the youths who wanted to join the armed forces by introducing the Agniveer (Agnipath) scheme, a short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces."

"Hatred and violence are being spread across the country. It will serve no purpose. Instead of spreading hatred, we have to work towards spreading love and justice for our youths. The Union government is working only for big corporations and not for the poor and the youth," he said.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of propagating hatred and violence, Gandhi underscored the essence of the yatra, stating, "The word 'Nyay' (justice) has been attached to the yatra because injustice prevails across the country."

"We aspire for an India where even the poorest can dream big and realise their aspirations. We want an India where hard work is honoured. Today, however, Indian youth struggle to secure employment," he added.
On Monday, the yatra is set to proceed to Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district before entering Bihar in the afternoon.
The yatra had entered Bengal on Wednesday from Assam and had traversed through Cooch Behar district before a two-day recess.
The yatra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

