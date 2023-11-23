Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his 'panauti' (bad omen) and 'pickpocket' jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll body has asked the Congress leader to respond by November 25.
Election Commission of India issues notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' jibes at PM Modi, asks him to respond by 25th November pic.twitter.com/CcrIlU6I9o— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023
This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the ECI against Gandhi.
In a letter to the poll panel, the BJP wrote, "Comparing a prime minister to a 'jaibkatra' [pickpocket] and 'pannauti' is most unbecoming of a senior leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse."
"Calling any person for that instance a jaibkatra not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination of that person against whom such remark has been made with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public," the BJP letter added.
Rahul Gandhi, at a poll rally in Rajasthan's Jalore on Tuesday, called PM Modi a 'panauti' and said his entry made India lose the 2023 World Cup final match against Australia last Sunday.
"Panauti... panauti... panauti... our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but panauti made them lose... the people of this country know."
पनौती ???? pic.twitter.com/kVTgt0ZCTsNovember 21, 2023
"The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from a distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetisation, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money," he added.