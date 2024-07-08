Business Standard
Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, meets violence hit people

People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state are staying in those relief camps

Gandhi who is accompanied by senior Congress leaders talked to the people staying in the relief camps and listened to their problems. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district and interacted with inmates there.
People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state are staying in those relief camps.
Gandhi who is accompanied by senior Congress leaders talked to the people staying in the relief camps and listened to their problems.
"Rahul Gandhi's visit aims at providing support to people and to assess the situation on the ground. His visit reflects the party's commitment to address the concerns of those affected by the recent violence," state Congres president Keisham Meghachandra told reporters.
 
The former Congress president visited another relief camp in Jiribam district earlier in the day.
"His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause," the Congress said in a post on X.
Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Manipur Manipur govt North East

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

