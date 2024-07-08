MP CM Yadav expands Cabinet, Ramniwas Rawat takes oath as Cabinet Minister

CM Yadav congratulated Rawat and said that the people of the state would benefit from the newly appointed minister in the government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Lal Yadav on Monday expanded his cabinet inducting Ramniwas Rawat, who recently switched sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took oath as a Cabinet Minister at Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhopal.

State Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath to Rawat and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion.

After taking oath as a minister in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, Rawat told ANI, "Today, I took oath as a minister. I am very thankful to the CM and the entire party. Whatever responsibility I will be given, I will do it with full devotion."

CM Yadav congratulated Rawat and said that the people of the state would benefit from the newly appointed minister in the government.



"Our senior leader Ramniwas Rawat has taken oath today and I extend my congratulations to him. The people of Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the newly appointed minister in the government. He has a long experience and he has a stronghold in the entire state, especially in the Chambal region. It is an area with a lot of possibilities for development. The state government will work with its spirit and continuously move forward for the betterment of the state. I extend my good wishes to him," CM Yadav said.

State cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel also extended his best wishes to Rawat and said that an experienced leader would play his part in the development of the state.

"Today Ramniwas Rawat has taken oath as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. An experienced leader will play his part in the development of Madhya Pradesh. I extend my best wishes to him," Patel said.

Rawat is a six-time MLA from Vijaypur assembly constituency in Sheopur district and he switched his sides to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections on April 30 this year.