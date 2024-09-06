Rahul Gandhi visits US on 3-day trip: Top things on agenda explained

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi departed for the United States on Friday, where he is scheduled to engage with the Indian diaspora, meet with business and academic leaders, and participate in other activities. ALSO READ: Apologise to all for statue collapse, note-ban, anti-farm laws: Rahul to PM Visuals from Delhi airport captured Gandhi leaving for the US in the early hours of Friday. When approached by the media for any comments about his trip, the Congress leader chose not to react. This visit marks Gandhi's first international trip since the Lok Sabha elections in June. During the general elections, the Congress-led INDIA bloc's strategy to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worked to an extent as the saffron fell short of a majority and had to form a coalition government.

The Congress party itself made an impressive comeback, winning 99 seats, compared to just 52 seats won in the 2019 general elections. This victory was widely attributed to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra series, which helped the party strengthen its grassroots connections.

Rahul Gandhi's US visit schedule:

1) On September 8 and 9, Gandhi will meet with the Indian diaspora in Texas and Washington DC. The Indian Overseas Congress has invited people to register for the event via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Texas meeting will take place at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, according to the organisation’s website.

राहुल गांधी के सपनों का भारत कैसा होगा? आइये जानते है स्वयं राहुल गांधी जी से श्री गांधी 8 और 9 September को अमरीका के Dallas और वाशिंगटन DC में रहेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम को इंडियन ओवरसीज़ कांग्रेस श्री सैम पित्रोदा के नेतृत्व में आयोजित कर रही है। आइये रजिस्टर कीजिये। pic.twitter.com/6YiZrBi5l8 — Surendra Rajput ‏ (@ssrajputINC) September 3, 2024

2) The Washington DC event will be held from 5-8 pm on Monday at the Hilton Washington Dulles, near Dulles Airport.

3) Giving details into the purpose of Gandhi’s visit, Surendra Rajput, the national media panellist of Congress, said Gandhi is expected to discuss “the India of his dreams.”

4) In a post on X, the Congress leader said, “After the general elections, the way the post of LoP has gained prominence, the world wants to listen to Gandhi….People want to hear his views on democracy and constitution…they want to know how India’s future will look like..Gandhi will explain what the Congress is doing for the country.”