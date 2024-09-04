Business Standard
Akhilesh doesn't have the heart to handle a bulldozer: UP CM Adityanath

Adityanath made the remark responding to the Samajwadi Party chief's Tuesday comment on bulldozer, the machine which has become emblematic of his style of governance

The CM also made a pun on Yadav's nickname saying, "Now 'Tipu' is also trying to become a 'Sultan'." | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday retorted sharply to Akhilesh Yadav's warning that he will after 2027 order all "bulldozers" to Gorakhpur the home district of the CM -- saying not everyone has the heart and character to handle a bulldozer.
Adityanath made the remark responding to the Samajwadi Party chief's Tuesday comment on bulldozer, the machine which has become emblematic of his style of governance.
"As soon as the Samajwadi government is formed in 2027, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur," Yadav had said.
Adityanath said only those with a "bulldozer-like capability" can operate it.
"Today these people have come back in a new form to mislead the public. Not everyone's hands can fit on a bulldozer. It requires both heart and mind. Only someone who has a bulldozer-like capability and determination can operate it. Those who grovel before the rioters will not be able to stand in front of a bulldozer," he said while addressing an appointment letter distribution event.
The CM also made a pun on Yadav's nickname saying, "Now 'Tipu' is also trying to become a 'Sultan'."

He said Yadav's ambition of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh is nothing more than a daydream, and accused the former chief minister and his uncle Shivpal Yadav of indulging in extortion during his rule.
"There used to be a competition between 'chacha-bhatija' in extorting money. Areas between them were divided. I can see that at this time some man-eating wolves are creating havoc in different districts.
"More or less the same situation was in the state before the year 2017," Adityanath said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

