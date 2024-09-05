Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Stop bulldozer politics, rein in wild animals: Mayawati to CM Yogi

Stop bulldozer politics, rein in wild animals: Mayawati to CM Yogi

Mayawati also asked the government and the Samajwadi Party to leave the bulldozer politics to the Supreme Court

Mayawati

Mayawati on Thursday asked the Yogi Adityanath government to stop doing "bulldozer politics". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday asked the Yogi Adityanath government to stop doing "bulldozer politics" and make a strategy to deal with wild animals straying into the human habitat and attacking people.
"In some districts of UP, wild animals are attacking children, elderly and youngsters. Government should take necessary steps to stop this because labourers and poor people are not able to arrange fodder for their animals... the government should make a strategy to deal with wild animals," she said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mayawati also asked the government and the Samajwadi Party to leave the "bulldozer politics" to the Supreme Court "where there is full hope of getting justice."

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan had on Monday remarked, "How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law."

The observation sparked off an acrimonious exchange between Chief Minister Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav.
Adityanath defended his government's "bulldozer action" as brave, while Yadav challenged him to run for elections on a "bulldozer" symbol if he was so confident about his approach

In a statement, the BSP President also mentioned the rape of a woman in a private ambulance and urged the government to take strict action against the guilty.
"In Basti district of UP, a private ambulance driver, while taking a patient, tried to molest and rape his wife, this is very shameful. The husband of the woman died. Government should take strict action against the driver," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mayawati

Families of criminals should not be punished for their deeds: Mayawati

Mayawati

Mayawati flays Cong over 'Bharat Dojo Yatra', çalls its 'mockery of poor'

Mayawati

BSP re-elects Mayawati as party's national president in executive meet

Mayawati

Mayawati denies retirement, accuses media of spreading false news

Mayawati

Mayawati slams Cong, SP's double standards, rules out future alliances

Topics : Mayawati Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BSP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon