Rajasthan like cricket team whose batsmen trying to run out each other: PM

Addressing a public meeting in Churu district's Taranagar, he exhorted people to vote for the BJP in the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls to ensure rapid development of the state

PM Modi

The Congress and development are enemies and will remain enemies. The relationship between the Congress and good intentions is the same as that between light and darkness, the prime minister said.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Rajasthan Congress is like a cricket team whose batsmen spent five years trying to run out each other.
Addressing a public meeting in Churu district's Taranagar, he exhorted people to vote for the BJP in the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls to ensure rapid development of the state.
The Congress and development are enemies and will remain enemies. The relationship between the Congress and good intentions is the same as that between light and darkness, the prime minister said.
He also accused the Congress of "misleading" ex-servicemen on the issue One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for decades.
Due to the Congress' "misgovernance", Modi said, inflation and unemployment are out of control in Rajasthan.

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

