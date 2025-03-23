Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Religion-based reservation unconstitutional, goes against Ambedkar: RSS

Religion-based reservation unconstitutional, goes against Ambedkar: RSS

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday asserted that the Constitution does not allow religion-based quota

indian constitution

Hosabale said, "Religion-based reservation is not accepted in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Amid the ongoing debate over the Karnataka government's decision to provide a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday asserted that the Constitution does not allow religion-based quota.

He also said such reservations go against the architect of our Constitution, B R Ambedkar. Addressing reporters here on the concluding day of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hosabale said, "Religion-based reservation is not accepted in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Anybody doing it is going against the architect of our Constitution." 

 

  He also pointed out that previous attempts by United Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce religion-based reservations for Muslims were set aside by the High Courts and Supreme Court. Hosabale emphasised that the courts have rejected provisions for such quota. Responding to a query about the controversy over 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra, Hosabale remarked that Aurangzeb was made an icon and not his brother Dara Shikoh, who believed in social harmony, . People who went against the ethos of India were made icons, the senior RSS leader added.  He also wondered whether those who fought against the British were called freedom fighters and not those who resisted the invaders. Hosabale lauded figures like Rajput king Maharana Pratap for fighting against Mughal emperor Akbar. The RSS leader claimed that people with an "invader mindset" pose a threat to India. "We should stand with those who are with the Indian ethos," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

